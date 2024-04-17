Nba | Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff

Nba Lakers

Nba, Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) – I Los Angeles Lakers vincono 110-106 sul campo dei New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff da settima della Western Conference e affronteranno al primo turno i Denver Nuggets, campioni in carica.  A trascinare i californiani il solito LeBron James che, pur faticando al tiro (6/20), va a referto con 23 punti, L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti: Russia, Putin: “Nel mondo più amici che nemici”. Medvedev: “Guerra nucleare mai così vicina” Stupro su campionessa scherma a Chianciano, pm: “Indagini partite subito” Primarie Usa 2024, Corte Suprema: “Trump resta in scheda elettorale Colorado” MotoGp, Bagnaia rinnova con Ducati fino al 2026 Caso Alessia Pifferi, ...
