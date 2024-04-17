Nba | Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff

NBA highlights: Los Angeles Lakers beat New Orleans Pelicans to reach play-offs - LeBron James scores 23 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 to reach the NBA play-offs.bbc

LeBron James stars as LA Lakers beat New Orleans Pelicans to reach NBA play-offs - LeBron James starred as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans to reach the NBA play-offs.The 39-year-old scored 23 points in the Lakers’ 110-106 […] ...jerseyeveningpost

Stephen Curry, Warriors Eliminated by Kings as NBA Fans Call Out End of GSW Dynasty - The Golden State Warriors' trying season—and perhaps its championship window as well— came to a screeching halt Tuesday after a 118-94 loss to the ...bleacherreport