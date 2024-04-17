Nba | Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff

Notizie Correlate
(Adnkronos) – I Los Angeles Lakers vincono 110-106 sul campo dei New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff da settima della Western Conference e affronteranno al primo turno i Denver Nuggets, ... (periodicodaily)
Per il secondo anno consecutivo i Los Angeles Lakers sono il settimo seed della Western Conference. Dodici mesi fa la franchigia californiana riuscì a conquistare il primo Play-In in casa contro i ... (sportface)
Gli Highlights video della sfida tra New Orleans Pelicans e Los Angeles Lakers, valevole per i Play-In della Western Conference della NBA 2023/2024. Per il secondo anno consecutivo LeBron James e ... (sportface)
Nba, Lakers ai playoff contro i Nuggets: battuti i Pelicans
Nuggets to rematch Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James in first-round playoff series - Nikola Jokic averaged a triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 32.5 points per game in the 2023 Western Conference Finals vs. the Lakers. Now the Nuggets face a LeBron rematch.dailycamera
NBA Playoff Picture 2024: Updated East, West Bracket After Lakers, Kings Advance - The first two games in the Western Conference's Play-In Tournament are in the books, with the Los Angeles Lakers clinching the No. 7 seed and the ...bleacherreport
