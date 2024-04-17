Nba | Lakers vincono su campo New Orleans Pelicans e si qualificano ai playoff

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) New, 17 apr. – (Adnkronos) – I Los Angeles110-106 suldei Newe siaida settima della Western Conference e affronteranno al primo turno i Denver Nuggets, campioni in carica. A trascinare i californiani il solito LeBron James che, pur faticando al tiro (6/20), va a referto con 23 punti, 9 rimbalzi e 9 assist ed è ben supportato da Anthony Davis (20 punti e 15 rimbalzi) e D’Angelo Russell (21 punti e 6 assist). Ai padroni di casa non basta la grande prova di Zion Williamson: nella sua prima esperienza di post-season la stella deiha trascinato i suoi alla rimonta dal -18 con 40 punti, 11 rimbalzi e 5 assist tirando con il 63% dal. Un ...

