NBA, Golden State Warriors eliminati ai play-in: il futuro è sempre più un’incognita (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Nella notte si è svolto il primo turno dei play-in della Western Conference e, oltre alla qualificazioni dei Los Angeles Lakers con la settimana posizione, è arrivata la conferma della prima grande esclusa, infatti a causa della sconfitta per 118-94 contro i Sacramento Kings, i Golden State Warriors vengono eliminati definitivamente dalla corsa ai playoff. Insieme alla pesante sconfitta, che ha messo la parola fine alla stagione di Curry e compagni, sono tornati i grandi interrogativi che attanagliano la franchigia della baia, infatti questa potrebbe essere stata l’ultima volta in cui abbia visto i big 3 in maglia Warriors giocare assieme, il che vorrebbe dire la fine di una dinastia che ha segnato e dominato gli ultimi anni, cannibalizzando la lega. L’incertezza del ...
