NBA | Golden State Warriors eliminati ai play-in | il futuro è sempre più un’incognita

Per il secondo anno consecutivo i Los Angeles Lakers sono il settimo seed della Western Conference. Dodici mesi fa la franchigia californiana riuscì a conquistare il primo Play-In in casa contro i ... (sportface)
Gli Highlights video della sfida tra Sacramento Kings e Golden State Warriors, valevole per i Play-In della Western Conference della NBA 2023/2024. Si chiude con una disfatta esterna la deludente ... (sportface)
Alle 04:00 della notte tra martedì 16 aprile e mercoledì 17 aprile i Sacramento Kings e i Golden State Warriors si sfideranno in occasione del Play-In della Western Conference, che vede di fronte la ... (sportface)
LeBron sbanca New Orleans: Lakers ai playoff contro Jokic. I Kings eliminano i Warriors di Curry
Kings oust Warriors from play-in, advance to face Pelicans - The chants of "Light the Beam!" started midway through the fourth quarter as the Sacramento Kings kept piling on the Golden State Warriors. A year after having their season ended by their Northern ...msn
NBA: Lakers book playoff date with Nuggets, Kings eliminate Warriors - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a furious late rally to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-106 on Tuesday and book a first-round NBA playoff clash with the defending champion Denver ...english.ahram.eg
Report: Steph Curry on roster for Team USA's 2024 Olympic team - Once the Golden State Warriors season comes to an end, Stephen Curry will reportedly make his long-awaited debut in a different uniform over the summer. According to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of ...msn