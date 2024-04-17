Mountain Bike | il Team Soudal protagonista nella MTB Garda Marathon

Mountain Bike, il Team Soudal protagonista nella "MTB Garda Marathon" (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Montemurlo (Prato), 17 aprile 2024 - La prima gara internazionale della stagione in programma in Italia, la “Garda Marathon” ha visto tra le formazioni protagoniste il Team Soudal di Montemurlo grazie alle prestazioni di Adelheid Morath e Leonardo Paez. La Campionessa Europea ha messo a segno la prima vittoria personale con i colori del Team italiano, Paez ha aggiunto al suo palmares un podio nella manifestazione di Garda che lo ha rivisto al via cinque anni dopo il secondo posto del 2019. “Sono molto contenta dei progressi che faccio nelle gare lunghe con cui sto ritrovando la giusta confidenza. Una vittoria fa sempre bene alla fiducia, è stato bello portare la prima vittoria alla squadra che mi sta dando un supporto perfetto”, ha detto la campionessa tedesca. Terzo ...
