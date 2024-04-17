Man wedding witness | consigli sull' abbigliamento

Coronation Street actor Alex Bain's real life - rollercoaster engagement to becoming a dad at 17 - Actor Alex Bain, who plays Coronation Street's iconic Simon Barlow, is reportedly 'gutted' to be leaving the ITV soap and has 'begged bosses' to bring his character back ...mirror.co.uk

CBS Sports host Kate Abdo breaks down in tears in emotional interview as she recalls watching Man Utd with her late dad - PRESENTER Kate Abdo broke down in tears in an emotional interview as she recalled watching Manchester United with her late father. The CBS Sports host was appearing on an episode of her weekly ...thesun.co.uk

From an unlikely meeting and THAT lavish wedding to matching outfits and trotting the globe with their brood - as Victoria Beckham turns 50, how her 24-year marriage to husband ... - While many still know Victoria for her evolution from popstar to fashion mogul, she's also proven to have one of the most enduring marriages in showbusiness.dailymail.co.uk