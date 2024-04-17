LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Juan Pedro Lopez fa tappa e maglia a Schwaz | secondo un grande Pellizzari

LIVE Tour

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Juan Pedro Lopez fa tappa e maglia a Schwaz, secondo un grande Pellizzari (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 14.37 secondo posto per Giulio Pellizzari che arriva a 22 secondi, poi il gruppo con Foss che si prende i quattro secondi di abbuono arrivando terzo. 14.36 VINCE Juan Pedro Lopez A Schwaz! Per lo spagnolo è il primo successo in carriera: arriva anche la maglia di leader. 14.34 Una giornata comunque positiva per gli italiani con l’attacco di Giulio Pellizzari e la prestazione di Antonio Tiberi che è rimasto nel gruppo dei big. 14.32 Pedala convinto lo spagnolo in discesa, il traguardo per lui è ormai ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 14.21 Poels non ha preso molto vantaggio dal ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 14.07 Foss ha ridotto il vantaggio di ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Tour

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 13.52 Pellizzari non è un grande discesista, ... (oasport)

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: pendenze importanti, si fa la classifica

Stand Atlantic announce UK and European headline Tour - Soon after the release of upcoming album WAS HERE, Stand Atlantic will hit the UK and Europe for their biggest headline shows ever over ...kerrang

Afrobeats Superstar Davido Talks Headlining Madison Square Garden and Wanting to Work With Rihanna and Jelly Roll - Afrobeats superstar Davido talks about his headlining gig at Madison Square Garden, African music's rise, and his hopes of working with Rihanna.variety

MilliporeSigma Inspires Students to Explore STEM Careers with 2024 Curiosity Cube Tour - For the 2024 Tour, the Curiosity Cube is sporting a new look, displaying photos of young scientists who are children of MilliporeSigma employees. These employees work in a range of roles at the ...tmcnet

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Tour
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.