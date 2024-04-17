LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Ganna ripreso sulla salita del Pillberg

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Ganna ripreso sulla salita del Pillberg (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 13.42 C’è selezione in questo momento nella coda del gruppo, le pendenze esigenti si stanno facendo sentire. 13.40 Seconda salita da affrontare per Filippo Ganna, il Pillberg: 3,2 km al 10% di pendenza media. 13.38 Discesa molto tecnica con strada bagnata, Ganna sta prestando molta attenzione a tutti i tornanti, così come il gruppo. 13.35 Raccoglie sei punti Filippo Ganna in cima al GPM, di conseguenza sale in quinta posizione in questa speciale classifica a sole tre lunghezze da Mattia Bais. 13.33 Condizioni veramente estreme, tanto freddo, temperatura ...
