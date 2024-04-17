LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | continua a guadagnare Ganna | 2’30” il suo vantaggio sul gruppo

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: continua a guadagnare Ganna, 2’30” il suo vantaggio sul gruppo (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE DALLE 11.35 LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA FRECCIA VALLONE FEMMINILE DALLE 15.00 12.22 Scesa a 40 km/h la velocità media quando è scoccata la prima ora di gara. 12.19 Tsarenko viene ripreso dal gruppo. 12.18 Sale a 2’30” il margine di Ganna sul plotone principale, il piemontese non sembrerebbe accennare un calo dopo 30 km di fuga in solitaria. 12.15 Rimane sopra i due minuti il vantaggio di Ganna nei confronti del gruppo. 12.10 Da questa immagine si possono comprendere le condizioni estremamente ostiche che i corridori si sono trovati quest’oggi. KM 27 – @GannaFilippo ...
