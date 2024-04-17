L' ex Posh Spice Victoria Beckham festeggia oggi 50 anni

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Nata il 17 aprile del 1974,ha sempre avuto le idee ben chiare per il suo futuro, ma è dopo aver visto il film cult Saranno Famosi - meglio noto come Fame - che nel 1980 ha intrapreso i primi passi verso la carriera musicale. Dopo aver iniziato come ballerina e modella, la vera svolta per Vic arriva quando, insieme all’amica Emma Bunton - futura Baby- risponde a un annuncio pubblicato dal quotidiano inglese The Stage. Nascono così leGirls, un successo mondiale che travolgefino all’incontro con David, la stella nascente del calcio che le ha rubato il cuore dal primo incontro nel 1997. Nella sua carriera daGirlsha sempre saputo distinguersi dalle altregrazie alla ...

I dettagli del beauty look portato in passerella da Victoria Beckham e firmato ghd pollici in su per Victoria Beckham e per la collezione FW 2024/25. La Posh Spice non smentisce mai la propria ... (361magazine)

'We Are Never Gonna Be Perfect': Tess Holliday Responds To Body Shaming Comments On TikTok - In a bold move, TikTok model Tess Holliday has responded to her critics, assuring them that she is giving her all. She fearlessly confronts the body shaming comments directed at her.pinkvilla

"Devi essere orgogliosa". David Beckham e gli auguri alla moglie Victoria per i suoi 50 anni - Gli "auguri speciali" per i 50 anni di Victoria Beckham fatti da suo marito David con un video in cui ripercorre tutta la loro vita insieme ...ilgiornale

Look: David Beckham voices love for Victoria Beckham on her 50th birthday - April 17 (UPI) -- David Beckham is celebrating wife Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday. The retired professional soccer star, 48, marked the occasion Wednesday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.msn