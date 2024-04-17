Notizie Correlate
La dedica speciale, nel giorno del suo compleanno, dell'ex giocatore David Beckham, alla moglie, l'ex Spice Girl (golssip)
I dettagli del beauty look portato in passerella da Victoria Beckham e firmato ghd pollici in su per Victoria Beckham e per la collezione FW 2024/25. La Posh Spice non smentisce mai la propria ... (361magazine)
L'ex Posh Spice Victoria Beckham festeggia oggi 50 anni
'We Are Never Gonna Be Perfect': Tess Holliday Responds To Body Shaming Comments On TikTok - In a bold move, TikTok model Tess Holliday has responded to her critics, assuring them that she is giving her all. She fearlessly confronts the body shaming comments directed at her.pinkvilla
"Devi essere orgogliosa". David Beckham e gli auguri alla moglie Victoria per i suoi 50 anni - Gli "auguri speciali" per i 50 anni di Victoria Beckham fatti da suo marito David con un video in cui ripercorre tutta la loro vita insieme ...ilgiornale
Look: David Beckham voices love for Victoria Beckham on her 50th birthday - April 17 (UPI) -- David Beckham is celebrating wife Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday. The retired professional soccer star, 48, marked the occasion Wednesday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.msn