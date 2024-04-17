L' ex Posh Spice Victoria Beckham festeggia oggi 50 anni

L'ex Posh Spice Victoria Beckham festeggia oggi 50 anni (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Nata il 17 aprile del 1974, Victoria Beckham ha sempre avuto le idee ben chiare per il suo futuro, ma è dopo aver visto il film cult Saranno Famosi - meglio noto come Fame - che nel 1980 ha intrapreso i primi passi verso la carriera musicale. Dopo aver iniziato come ballerina e modella, la vera svolta per Vic arriva quando, insieme all’amica Emma Bunton - futura Baby Spice - risponde a un annuncio pubblicato dal quotidiano inglese The Stage. Nascono così le Spice Girls, un successo mondiale che travolge Victoria fino all’incontro con David Beckham, la stella nascente del calcio che le ha rubato il cuore dal primo incontro nel 1997. Nella sua carriera da Spice Girls Victoria ha sempre saputo distinguersi dalle altre Spice grazie alla ...
