Le Nike Pegasus Premium sono le sneaker da corsa del futuro che renderanno il running il vostro sport preferito

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) «Provale, provale», mi ha esortato Tony Bignelli mentre si toglieva le sue. Probabilmente il nome non dice nulla, ma chi calza scarpe dasta indossando una delle sue creazioni. Bignelli è Vice President of Men'sPerformance Footwear e si è sfilato leper farmele indossare. «Scusa,calde», mi ha detto ridacchiando. «Facci una passeggiata e poi fammi sapere». Le scarpe che mi ha fatto provare nonqualsiasi.le, un modello che non sarà in vendita fino al 2025. Corro con loro ai piedi sulla spettacolare mini-pista cheha allestito in un salone ...

Tutte le nuove sneakers Nike che conquisteranno l'estate - Scarpa Nike Victory 2, disponibile sul sito di Nike e presso rivenditori selezionati da maggio 2024. Scarpa Pegasus 41, disponibile sul sito di Nike e presso rivenditori selezionati da giugno 2024.cosmopolitan

Nike unveils AI-generated “A.I.R.” footwear concepts for its 13 brand athletes - Nike has unveiled exciting new Athlete Imagined Revolution (A.I.R.) footwear concepts developed specifically for 13 of its brand athletes ...lifestyleasia

Nike and Patta Mash Up the Huarache Plus and Pegasus Sneakers for Their Running Team Collection - Headlining the assortment is a hybridized version of Nike’s iconic Air Huarache. Under the stead of the Amsterdam streetwear brand, the Huarache Plus’ upper now sits atop the sole unit from the ...yahoo