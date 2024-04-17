Le Nike Pegasus Premium sono le sneaker da corsa del futuro che renderanno il running il vostro sport preferito

Le Nike Pegasus Premium sono le sneaker da corsa del futuro che renderanno il running il vostro sport preferito (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) «Provale, provale», mi ha esortato Tony Bignelli mentre si toglieva le sue Nike Pegasus Premium. Probabilmente il nome non dice nulla, ma chi calza scarpe da corsa Nike sta indossando una delle sue creazioni. Bignelli è Vice President of Men's sport Performance Footwear e si è sfilato le sneaker per farmele indossare. «Scusa, sono calde», mi ha detto ridacchiando. «Facci una passeggiata e poi fammi sapere». Le scarpe che mi ha fatto provare non sono sneaker qualsiasi. sono le Nike Pegasus Premium, un modello che non sarà in vendita fino al 2025. Corro con loro ai piedi sulla spettacolare mini-pista che Nike ha allestito in un salone ...
