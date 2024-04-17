Kyle Marisa Roth | la tiktoker morta a 36 anni | cause del decesso sconosciute

Kyle Marisa Roth, la tiktoker morta a 36 anni: cause del decesso sconosciute (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Il mondo dei social è sotto shock per la morte improvvisa e inaspettata ad appena 36 anni di Kyle Marisa Roth. La giovane donna era una tiktoker molto conosciuta, un punto di riferimento per gli appassionati del gossip con ben 5,2 milioni di follower su TikTok. “Ne vuoi sapere di più? Ti dirò di più”, era la frase con cui esordiva nei suoi seguitissimi video. La sua morte è stata annunciata lo scorso 15 aprile dai familiari che non hanno però fornito spiegazioni sulle cause del suo decesso. Secondo quanto riportato dal Daily Mail, però, Marisa aveva avuto in passato seri problemi di salute mentale e anche un cancro al colon.Leggi anche: Arrestato il tiktoker Amine Hafsa: spacciava cocaina a Tor Bella Monaca Il post della sorella di ...
