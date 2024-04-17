Il revenge dress di Chiara Ferragni: vola a Venezia e torna sui social col maxi spacco - Chiara Ferragni è tornata sui social dopo le ultime settimane di silenzio e lo ha fatto con uno spacco vertiginoso: ecco perché l'abito sembra essere ...fanpage

Ivy Getty takes the plunge in sheer gown as she parties with Emily Ratajkowski and Nicky Hilton - after billionaire oil heiress filed for divorce from Tobias Engel - Getty, 29, was pictured partying at Save Venice's Un Ballo in Maschera bash in New York City on Friday - just three days before the world learned she was ending her marriage of four years.dailymail.co.uk

Il sexy ritorno di Chiara Ferragni: sorrisi, linguacce e revenge dress come Lady D - Chiara Ferragni riappare sui social dopo un lungo silenzio, ed è un ritorno col botto: una serie di scatti sexy […] L'articolo Il sexy ritorno di Chiara Ferragni: sorrisi, linguacce e revenge dress co ...msn