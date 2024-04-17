(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Pronti a rovistare nell'armadio? Ne avrete certo un paio, messe in valigia dopo un soggiorno in. Lein spugna sono pronte per uscire allo scoperto: Justin Bieber le sfoggia da anni ma ora è Kim Kardashian (con il contributo delle gemelle Olsen) che le trasforma nel must di stagione. E le più cool costano quanto una borsa di lusso

Hotel slippers: indossare le ciabattine oltre la camera d'albergo non è una follia. È fashion! - Pronti a rovistare nell'armadio Ne avrete certo un paio, messe in valigia dopo un soggiorno in Hotel. Le ciabattine in spugna sono pronte per uscire allo scoperto: Justin Bieber le sfoggia da anni ma ...vanityfair

Humza Yousaf blasted over £180k bill for self-indulgent’ trip to Dubai climate summit - SNP ministers and officials spent almost £200,000 of taxpayers’ cash during their trip to Dubai to attend the UN climate summit last year, it has emerged. Official figures released by the Scottish ...thescottishsun.co.uk

The Mail checks in to Glasgow's poshest Hotel, which boasts a labyrinthine luxury spa, gloriously stately rooms and 'staff that actually care about the guests... - The Mail's Sarah Hartley checked in to Glasgow's Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, located in a 'pristine Georgian garden square' that used to be a red light district.dailymail.co.uk