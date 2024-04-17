Highlights Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors 118-94 | NBA Play-In 2024 VIDEO

Fonte : sportface
Highlights Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors 118-94, NBA Play-In 2024 (VIDEO) (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Gli Highlights VIDEO della sfida tra Sacramento Kings e Golden State Warriors, valevole per i Play-in della Western Conference della NBA 2023/2024. Si chiude con una disfatta esterna la deludente stagione di Steph Curry e compagni. Dominio dei padroni di casa, che si impongono nettamente con lo score di 118-94 con tutto il quintetto in doppia cifra. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Highlights Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors 118-94, NBA Play-In 2024 (VIDEO)

Stephen Curry, Warriors Eliminated by Kings as NBA Fans Call Out End of GSW Dynasty - The Golden State Warriors' trying season—and perhaps its championship window as well— came to a screeching halt Tuesday after a 118-94 loss to the ...bleacherreport

NBA Play-In Tournament: Sacramento Kings eliminates Golden State Warriors with 118-94 win - The Kings avenged a game seven loss at home to Golden State in last year’s first round by playing cleaner and being quicker to loose balls against an older Warriors team ...sportstar.thehindu

Kings' De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray Amaze NBA Fans in Play-In Win vs. Curry, Warriors - The Sacramento Kings are still alive. Led by huge performances from Keegan Murray (32 points, nine rebounds, 8-of-13 from three) and De'Aaron Fox (24 ...bleacherreport

Video di Tendenza
Video Highlights Sacramento
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.