Grayson Waller: “WWE a Jacksonville? Finalmente lì vedranno del buon wrestling” (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) La guerra dei ratings tra WWE e AEW non terminerà così facilmente: in passato, la compagnia di Stamford (scesa in campo con NXT) ha patito qualche brutta sconfitta nei confronti della compagine guidata da Tony Khan, ma nell’ultimo periodo la WWE sembrerebbe godere di ottima salute rispetto alla rivale. Le frecciatine tra le due compagnie non sono mai mancate ma nell’ultimo periodo, complice anche l’intervista di CM Punk da Ariel Helwani e il footage mostrato dagli Young Bucks nello scorso Dynamite, la rivalità sembrerebbe essersi inasprita. Il prossimo 17 maggio, SmackDown sarà a Jacksonville, roccaforte dell’AEW e Grayson Waller ha voluto lanciare un messaggio ai rivali. Parlando a Going Ringside, l’Aussie Icon ha detto:“Finalmente del buon wrestling a ...
