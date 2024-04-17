Notizie Correlate
Durante l’ultima puntata di SmackDown, Austin Theory e Grayson Waller hanno sconfitto gli Street Profits aggiudicandosi una delle due finaline, dei mini-tornei per decretare i partecipanti al ... (zonawrestling)
Nella giornata di ieri si è tenuto un Live Event in quel di Lafayette, Louisiana. Tra i vari match che si sono disputati anche un Mixed Tag Team che ha visto affrontarsi Kevin Ownes & ... (zonawrestling)
Tra poche ore, ci sarà finalmente la conferenza stampa denominata Wrestlemania Kickoff, in programma in quel di Las Vegas. Tra i fan c’è chi spera ancora che Cody Rhodes “si ravveda”, sfidando Roman ... (zonawrestling)
Grayson Waller: “WWE a Jacksonville? Finalmente lì vedranno del buon wrestling”
