Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut su PC, Sony rivela i requisiti di sistema ed informazioni (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Sony ha rivelato i requisiti di sistema di Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut su PC, così che i giocatori possano prepararsi in vista del lancio del gioco sempre più vicino, in programma nello specifico nella giornata del 16 Maggio 2024. Partiamo immediatamente dal preset “Molto Basso”: Prestazioni medie – 720P @ 30 FPS Processore – Intel Core i3-7100AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Grafica – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GBAMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Memoria – 8 GB Spazio d’archiviazione – 75 GB HDD di spazio disponibile (SSD consigliato) sistema operativo – Windows 10 64-bit Leggiamo invece tutti i dettagli delle impostazioni a “Medio”: Prestazioni medie – 1080P @ 60 FPS Processore – Intel Core i5-8600AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Grafica – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060AMD Radeon RX 5600 ...
