FUNERAL HOME con la coppia PORETTI-CRISTOFORI giovedì a CASARSA (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Si può scrivere una commedia divertente il cui tema principale è la morte? La risposta è sì e lo dimostreranno Giacomo PORETTI e Daniela CRISTOFORI, autori e interpreti di FUNERAL HOME. La pièce sarà nuovamente ospite del Circuito ERT – dopo le due date da tutto esaurito della scorsa stagione – giovedì 18 aprile alle 20.45 al Teatro Pier Paolo Pasolini di CASARSA della Delizia. Lo spettacolo chiude il cartellone 23/24 di CASARSA e sostituisce la serata con Luigi Lo Cascio non andata in scena lo scorso 11 aprile. La regia è di Marco Zoppello di Stivalaccio Teatro. In FUNERAL HOME una coppia di anziani si sta recando a un FUNERALe. Lei è tutta in ghingheri, tailleur e gioielli, lui è un misto tra ...
