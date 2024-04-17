EA Sports FC 24 Prediction TOTS Bundesliga | Il Team Of The Season Del Campionato Tedesco

EA Sports FC 24 Prediction TOTS Bundesliga: Il Team Of The Season Del Campionato Tedesco (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Di seguito vi riportiamo la nostra Prediction del Team Of The Season della Bundesliga che sarà reso disponibile tra poche settimane nella modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Senza dubbio l’evento dedicato al TOTS è uno dei più attesi dalla community di EA Sport FC e dagli appassionati della popolare modalità UT 24. La software house canadese eleggerà i giocatori che si sono contraddistinti per le loro performance durante il Campionato. I giocatori, attentamente selezionati, saranno disponibili sotto forma di oggetti giocatore speciali all’interno dei pacchetti UT per un periodo limitato. Come accade abitualmente Electronic Arts durante la promo rilascerà anche SBC ed Obiettivi a tema che vi permetteranno di ...
