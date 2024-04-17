Down Cemetery Road | il team di Slow Horses alla guida della serie tv con Emma Thompson e Ruth Wilson

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in Mick Herron drama for Apple TV+ - Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson will star in Down Cemetery Road, based on the book by Slow Horses author Mick Herron, for Apple TV+. When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears ...theknowledgeonline

Air Force colonel's family reacts after she's denied burial at Arlington National Cemetery - ARLINGTON, Va. — The family of decorated Air Force Colonel Tara Lunardi thought the last thing they would be dealing with after she lost her battle with cancer would be bureaucratic red tape. But in ...wkyc

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to lead Apple TV+ series 'Down Cemetery Road' - Thompson, who most recently starred in the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, will essay the role of a struggling Oxford private eye Zoe Boehm, while "The Affair " alum Wilson will play Sarah Tucker, ...theweek.in