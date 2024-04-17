Down Cemetery Road | il team di Slow Horses alla guida della serie tv con Emma Thompson e Ruth Wilson

Down Cemetery

Down Cemetery Road, il team di Slow Horses alla guida della serie tv con Emma Thompson e Ruth Wilson (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Il team di Slow Horses sarà alla guida della serie tv Down Cemetery Road per Apple TV+, che sarà interpretata da due grandi attrici: Emma Thompson e Ruth Wilson. Ispirato all’omonimo romanzo di Mick Herron, la serie sarà scritta da Morwenna Banks, sceneggiatrice di “Slow Horses” e diretta da Natalie Bailey. La serie segue le vicende di Sarah Tucker e dell’investigatrice privata Zoë Boehm in una complessa cospirazione che coinvolge il mistero di una vicina di casa scomparsa a seguito di un’esplosione in un tranquillo sobborgo di Oxford. Questo adattamento del primo romanzo di Herron del ...
