“Deadpool e Wolverine”, il regista torna a parlare di Taylor Swift (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni, la popstar Taylor Swift potrebbe apparire nell’ultimo capitolo del successo Marvel. Così da offuscare la star del film Ryan Reynolds? E anche Hugh Jackman, non sarebbe più il grande, assoluto, protagonista della storia. torna a parlare il regista Shawn Levy, in modo inaspettato, creando ancora più mistero e pathos sull’atteso “Deadpool e Wolverine”. Voci irreali o suspense creata ad arte? Taylor Swift in Deadpool e WolverineDeadpool e Wolverine”, con Taylor Swift, foto da Vandal La notizia arriva dopo che, l’artista americana pluri vincitrice del Grammy, ha pubblicato un video girato in un ...
    Durante l'evento CinemaCon è stato presentato uno spot legato a Deadpool & Wolverine in cui si invita in modo molto deciso a spegnere i cellulari nelle sale cinematografiche.

    Il regista Shawn Levy ha rivelato nuovi dettagli sul prossimo sequel tanto atteso intitolato "Deadpool e Wolverine".

    Mancano ormai pochi mesi all'uscita di Deadpool 3 e tutti aspettano questo momento con tanto hype, visto che ilm film vedrà protagonisti Deadpool e Wolverine. Shawn Levy però non lo definisce come Deadpool 3.

