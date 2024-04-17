Dave the Diver è ora disponibile su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5

Dave the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Dave the Diver è ora disponibile su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Dave the Diver è ora disponibile ufficialmente su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5. Il trailer di lancio del videogioco indie ci ricorda queste nuove versioni e l’inclusione nel catalogo per gli abbonati a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium. Dave the Diver è un RPG molto particolare, che si è ritagliato una certa notorietà su PC e su Nintendo Switch, dove è disponibile da alcuni mesi. Il protagonista che controlliamo è il Dave del titolo, un sommozzatore che decide di aprire un ristorante di Sushi. Aiuta Dave, un sub professionista, a pescare pesci unici e appetitosi di giorno e a servire gli affamati clienti di un sushi bar in riva al mare di notte. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

Notizie Correlate

  • Dave the

    Quando si parla di un abbonamento in cui tuffarsi: nel mare di giochi disponibili su PS Plus emerge, a sorpresa, Dave the Diver al day one Anche noi eravamo inizialmente increduli, ma è così: ... (tuttotek)

  • Dave the

    Jaeho Hwang, direttore e game designer di Dave the Diver, ha annunciato che il gioco è pronto a fare il suo debutto all’interno del PlayStation Plus Extra tra pochi giorni, e precisamente dalla ... (game-experience)

  • Dave the

    Dave Franco e Alison Brie saranno protagonisti del prossimo film horror diretto da Michael Shanks, Together. Dave Franco e Alison Brie saranno protagonisti del film horror Together. Si tratta della ... (movieplayer)

Dave the Diver è ora disponibile su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5

MCSO reveals new timeline before Tempe woman went missing, found dead in burning car - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday there was a change in plans before a Tempe woman, Mercedes Vega, went missing and was killed last year. The Arizona armorer was sentenced to 18 ...azfamily

Kyle Connor scores twice as Jets edge Kraken 4-3 to clinch second in the Central Division - Kyle Connor scored twice and Tyler Toffoli broke a third-period tie to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a key 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.cbssports

Golf Tips: Best bets for RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship - Golf Betting Tips with the best bets for this week's PGA Tour RBC Heritage and Corales Puntacana Championship from Steve Rawlings and more experts ...betting.betfair

Video di Tendenza
Video Dave the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.