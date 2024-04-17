Dancing Village | The Curse Begins | il suggestivo trailer dell' horror indonesiano

Dancing Village

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, il suggestivo trailer dell'horror indonesiano (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Esce in America con Lionsgate l'horror indonesiano Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, prequel del maggior successo al box office del paese, e con l'occasione vi mostriamo il trailer ufficiale del film.
Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, il suggestivo trailer dell'horror indonesiano

