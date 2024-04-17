Daily Crown | William torna agli impegni pubblici | distribuirà cibo in beneficenza

Daily Crown: William torna agli impegni pubblici, distribuirà cibo in beneficenza (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Londra, 17 apr. (Adnkronos) - I principe William tornerà domani ai suoi impegni pubblici, per la prima volta dall'annuncio del cancro della principessa Kate. L'erede al trono visiterà il Surrey e la zona ovest di Londra per sottolineare "l'impatto che le organizzazioni comunitarie e ambientali stanno avendo attraverso il loro lavoro. Proteggere l'ambiente per le generazioni future è una delle priorità chiave del principe di Galles", ha affermato Kensington Palace. William parteciperà inoltre alla distribuzione di cibo assieme a un'organizzazione benefica presso un centro giovanile. Nella sua giornata da volontario, il principe visiterà l'organizzazione benefica per la ridistribuzione del cibo 'Surplus to Supper' a Sunbury-on-Thames, dove aiuterà a smistare e ridistribuire il ...
