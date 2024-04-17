Da One-Punch Man a Fire Force | 5 anime da recuperare se ti è piaciuto Kaiju No 8

One Punch

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Da One-Punch Man a Fire Force, 5 anime da recuperare se ti è piaciuto Kaiju No.8 (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Sei fan di mostri giganti che terrorizzano il globo o sogni di diventare un eroe? Allora non perderti questi altri 5 anime da recuperare che ricordano la storia dell'acclamata nuova serie targata Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8 Grandi, grossi e cattivi: i Kaiju hanno conquistato l'immaginario prima del Giappone poi del resto del mondo, grazie al loro imponente carisma sin dagli anni '50. Da Godzilla a Pacific Rim, dai videogiochi fino a gadget ruba-monete, questi (letteralmente) "mostri giganti" non possono passare inosservati e dal momento in cui è stato coniato il termine per definirli, hanno generato una sorta di brand dal fascino irresistibile per molti fan e collezionisti. Forse è dovuto anche a questo il grande successo del manga Kaiju No.8? L'acclamato fumetto di Naoya Matsumoto, targato Sh?nen Jump+ e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Notizie Correlate

  • One Punch

    Ad oggi sappiamo che sarà l’autore di Rick e Morty a scrivere l’adattamento in live action del famosissimo anime One Punch Man. Tempo fa era arrivato l’annuncio dello sviluppo di un adattamento del ... (screenworld)

  • One Punch

    La nostra recensione di Mob Psycho 100, l'anime firmato da ONE, una serie ricca di colori, azioni emozionanti e personaggi carismatici. Non è affascinante, non è interessante, è un ragazzino banale ... (movieplayer)

  • One Punch

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Zack Snyder ha espresso il desiderio di poter realizzare una nuova versione del suo film d’azione fantasy ... (mistermovie)

One Punch Man - Jason Statham e la scelta giusta per Saitama

3 Must-Have Crypto Coins in Your Wallet Ahead of Bitcoin Halving - With Bitcoin halving days away, analysts have released the top cryptos to keep a tab on ahead of Bitcoin halving. These coins are already projected to have bullish momentum after the halving. The ...punchng

Mid-budget movies Punch above their weight at the box office - While variable pricing, including lower ticket rates for specific films or buy-one-get-one offers, has worked in favour of such titles.livemint

LASG urges communities’ cooperation to prevent flood - The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources has disclosed that the removal of structures on the drainage systems is to prevent perennial flooding in the areas.The Punch reports ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video One Punch
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.