“A Single Moment” | Anna Caterina Masotti protagonista a Fotografia Europea 2024

Single Moment

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a velvetmag©

Fonte : velvetmag
“A Single Moment”: Anna Caterina Masotti protagonista a Fotografia Europea 2024 (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Torna lo storico festival dedicato alla Fotografia contemporanea: Fotografia Europea 2024 a Reggio Emilia. Un’edizione quest’anno dedicata al rapporto tra uomo e natura, con uno sguardo particolare alle urgenze del presente. Reggio Emilia ospita la XIX edizione del festival Fotografia Europea che, per quest’anno 2024, mette a confronto l’uomo e la natura invitando a ripensare questo rapporto. L’evento si articolerà in molti spazi della città dal 26 aprile al 9 giugno e all’interno dello storico festival protagonista anche per la mostra A Single Moment della fotografa Anna Caterina Masotti, curata da Alessia Locatelli in collaborazione con Laura Frasca art manager di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

Notizie Correlate

  • Single Moment

    Nell’ambito di ART CITY Bologna 2024 in occasione di ARTEFIERA, Anna Caterina Masotti presenta per la prima volta le sue fotografie nella mostra “A Single Moment”. L’esposizione, a cura di Alessia ... (periodicodaily)

Anna Caterina Masotti. A SINGLE MOMENT

Country Artist Kathleen Fee Releases Second Single 'The Morning After the Night Before' - Country artist Kathleen Fee released her second Single, THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE, an anthem for the wild-hearted.broadwayworld

Kate Hudson Releases New Single 'Gonna Find Out' Ahead of Debut Album - Kate Hudson has dropped the latest Single from her upcoming debut album. Having spent the last glorious year preparing, Kate Hudson could only call her dozen song debut one thing: Glorious. From the ...broadwayworld

Hilarious Moment cheeky THREE-YEAR-OLD locks his parents inside a room - then TAUNTS them from outside the door - Mayah Hash, from Portland, Oregon, uploaded footage of the mishap to TikTok after she and young son Paxton got trapped for nearly two hours. The 24-year-old was 'in a state of panic.' ...dailymail.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Single Moment
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.