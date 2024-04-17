“A Single Moment” | Anna Caterina Masotti protagonista a Fotografia Europea 2024

Notizie Correlate
Nell’ambito di ART CITY Bologna 2024 in occasione di ARTEFIERA, Anna Caterina Masotti presenta per la prima volta le sue fotografie nella mostra “A Single Moment”. L’esposizione, a cura di Alessia ... (periodicodaily)
Anna Caterina Masotti. A SINGLE MOMENT
Country Artist Kathleen Fee Releases Second Single 'The Morning After the Night Before' - Country artist Kathleen Fee released her second Single, THE MORNING AFTER THE NIGHT BEFORE, an anthem for the wild-hearted.broadwayworld
Kate Hudson Releases New Single 'Gonna Find Out' Ahead of Debut Album - Kate Hudson has dropped the latest Single from her upcoming debut album. Having spent the last glorious year preparing, Kate Hudson could only call her dozen song debut one thing: Glorious. From the ...broadwayworld
Hilarious Moment cheeky THREE-YEAR-OLD locks his parents inside a room - then TAUNTS them from outside the door - Mayah Hash, from Portland, Oregon, uploaded footage of the mishap to TikTok after she and young son Paxton got trapped for nearly two hours. The 24-year-old was 'in a state of panic.' ...dailymail.co.uk