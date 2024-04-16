Xbox Game Pass ad Aprile 2024 | la seconda ondata di giochi annunciata da Microsoft

Xbox Game

Xbox Game Pass ad Aprile 2024, la seconda ondata di giochi annunciata da Microsoft (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Microsoft ha annunciato la seconda ondata di giochi di Aprile 2024 di Xbox Game Pass e PC Game Pass, titoli che anche in questo caso sono rivolti ai possessori di una console Xbox One, Xbox Series X e Series S, oppure di un PC o di un dispositivo mobile attraverso Xbox Cloud Gaming. Leggiamo la seconda ondata di giochi in arrivi su Game Pass nel corso di questo Aprile 2024: Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, e Xbox Series XS) – Disponibile da ora Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Console, e PC) – Disponibile dal 17 ...
