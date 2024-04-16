WWE | Vince McMahon potrebbe formare una federazione concorrente?

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Dopo aver trascorso oltre 40 anni della sua vita a costruire la WWE fino a farla diventare la potenza del wrestling e dell’intrattenimento che è diventata,non fa ormai più parte della società. Il motivo per cuisi è defilato dalla WWE è legato non tanto alla sua volontà ma anche e soprattutto ai noti scandali sessuali che lo riguardano. In un documento SEC del 12 aprile, è stato rivelato che tre azionisti hanno messo a disposizione azioni per la vendita. Tra questi spicca, che ha messo a disposizione 8.021.405 azioni. Queste sono tutte le azioni rimanenti che il miliardario possiede ancora. Ciò significa che per la prima volta in oltre 40 anninon possedere più nemmeno un’azione WWE. ...

Ronda Rousey – ‘Vince McMahon Is Still Secretly Running WWE Through Bruce Prichard!’ - Ronda Rousey continues to blast WWE and the allegations that forced Vince McMahon to resign from both WWE and TKO.ewrestlingnews

Kenny Omega reveals his one issue with calling Logan Paul a 'fantastic wrestler' - As fans have come to learn over the past few days and even weeks, Kenny Omega is by no AEW homer, with the “Best Bout Machine” celebrating the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn on his ...clutchpoints

Conviction That Linda McMahon’s WWE Comeback Would Be Her Final Payment On Vince McMahon - Linda McMahon, 75, and her husband, Vince McMahon, co-founded Titan Sports 44 years ago. Before leaving WWE in 2009 to pursue a career in politics, she played a crucial role as President and CEO.msn