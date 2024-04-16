WWE | Vince McMahon potrebbe formare una federazione concorrente?

WWE Vince

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Vince McMahon potrebbe formare una federazione concorrente? (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Dopo aver trascorso oltre 40 anni della sua vita a costruire la WWE fino a farla diventare la potenza del wrestling e dell’intrattenimento che è diventata, Vince McMahon non fa ormai più parte della società. Il motivo per cui McMahon si è defilato dalla WWE è legato non tanto alla sua volontà ma anche e soprattutto ai noti scandali sessuali che lo riguardano. In un documento SEC del 12 aprile, è stato rivelato che tre azionisti hanno messo a disposizione azioni per la vendita. Tra questi spicca Vince McMahon, che ha messo a disposizione 8.021.405 azioni. Queste sono tutte le azioni rimanenti che il miliardario possiede ancora. Ciò significa che per la prima volta in oltre 40 anni Vince McMahon potrebbe non possedere più nemmeno un’azione WWE. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

Notizie Correlate

  • WWE Vince

    Uno dei passi fondamentali della WWE verso quella che da Wrestlemania 40 viene pubblicizzata come nuova era, è quello di abbandonare la dicitura “sport entertainment” in favore di ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Vince

    WrestleMania 40 ha visto, tra match e segmenti memorabili, anche il ritorno di Stephanie McMahon, che ha tenuto un toccante promo in cui ha ricordato le sue esperienze passate con il Grandest ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Vince

    Tra la giornata del 4 aprile e quella di oggi, TKO ed Endeavor hanno comprato milioni di azioni TKO possedute da Vince McMahon: 1.853.724 (dal valore di 150 milioni di dollari complessivi) e ... (zonawrestling)

Jim Ross: “L’abbandono del termine ‘Sport Entertainment’ in WWE serve a distanziars...

Ronda Rousey – ‘Vince McMahon Is Still Secretly Running WWE Through Bruce Prichard!’ - Ronda Rousey continues to blast WWE and the allegations that forced Vince McMahon to resign from both WWE and TKO.ewrestlingnews

Kenny Omega reveals his one issue with calling Logan Paul a 'fantastic wrestler' - As fans have come to learn over the past few days and even weeks, Kenny Omega is by no AEW homer, with the “Best Bout Machine” celebrating the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn on his ...clutchpoints

Conviction That Linda McMahon’s WWE Comeback Would Be Her Final Payment On Vince McMahon - Linda McMahon, 75, and her husband, Vince McMahon, co-founded Titan Sports 44 years ago. Before leaving WWE in 2009 to pursue a career in politics, she played a crucial role as President and CEO.msn

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Vince
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.