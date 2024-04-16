WWE | Sami Zayn è ancora campione | battuto Chad Gable a RAW

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Questa notte a Monday Night RAW su USA Network,ha difeso il Titolo Intercontinentale contro. Il match è stato il main event della serata. Il quattro volteintercontinentale ha sofferto un infortunio alla gamba che ha messo in pericolo il suo nuovo regno. Nel finale, dopo essersi liberato da una Ankle Lock, è riuscito a concludere con uno Exploder seguito dalla sua Helluva Kick ottenendo la vittoria per schienamento. Dopo il match,ha attaccato il suo avversario, sfogando la rabbia per la propria sconfitta. Shades of WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lPZMmgyuD7— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2024 In questo modo,mantiene il Titolo Intercontinentale WWE per la ...

Yet Another WWE Superstar Turns Heel on Fans During Monday Night Raw - Yet another heel turn took place on the April 15th episode of WWE Raw. Prior to the main event, fans already witnessed one superstar enter the dark side as Indi Hartwell finally took the advice of ...si

Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes Set To Be Drafted To WWE Main Roster: Report - Fightful Select has learned that Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes are said to be "a lock" for RAW or SmackDown in the WWE Draft, while several other NXT talent have been told as of this weekend that ...news18

Akira Tozawa and others react to Chad Gable's unexpected heel turn on WWE RAW - Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Chad Gable's surprise heel turn on RAW this week. Gable has been eyeing the Intercontinental title for quite some time now. He failed to defeat Gunther for the ...msn