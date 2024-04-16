WWE | Sami Zayn è ancora campione | battuto Chad Gable a RAW

WWE: Sami Zayn è ancora campione, battuto Chad Gable a RAW (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Questa notte a Monday Night RAW su USA Network, Sami Zayn ha difeso il Titolo Intercontinentale contro Chad Gable. Il match è stato il main event della serata. Il quattro volte campione intercontinentale ha sofferto un infortunio alla gamba che ha messo in pericolo il suo nuovo regno. Nel finale, dopo essersi liberato da una Ankle Lock, è riuscito a concludere con uno Exploder seguito dalla sua Helluva Kick ottenendo la vittoria per schienamento. Dopo il match, Chad Gable ha attaccato il suo avversario, sfogando la rabbia per la propria sconfitta. Shades of WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lPZMmgyuD7— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2024 In questo modo, Sami Zayn mantiene il Titolo Intercontinentale WWE per la ...
Sami Zayn ha sconfitto Chad Gable a Monday Night RAW

