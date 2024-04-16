WNBA Draft 2024 | Caitlin Clark prima scelta assoluta Matilde Villa selezionata dalle Atlanta Dreams

WNBA Draft 2024, Caitlin Clark prima scelta assoluta. Matilde Villa selezionata dalle Atlanta Dreams (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Dubbi non ce n’erano, ma nella notte Caitlin Clark è diventata la prima scelta assoluta del WNBA Draft 2024. La stella di Iowa University, dopo una storica annata di college basket, indosserà la jersey delle Indiana Fever. Ma alla Brooklyn Academy of Music, a New York, è stata una nottata storica anche per il basket italiano. Matilde Villa, playmaker classe ’04 della Reyer Venezia, è stata la 32esima scelta del Draft, selezionata al terzo giro dalle Atlanta Dream. La giovane cestista azzurra è la prima giocatrice italiana di sempre a essere scelta in un Draft WNBA ...
