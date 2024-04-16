WNBA Draft 2024 | Caitlin Clark prima scelta assoluta Matilde Villa selezionata dalle Atlanta Dreams

Kate Martin attends WNBA Draft to support Caitlin Clark, gets Drafted by Las Vegas in second round - Kate Martin traveled to the WNBA Draft to support her Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark and ended up getting Drafted by the Las Vegas Aces. Martin was selected 18th overall by the defending champions.aol

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft - Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history during her time as a student, while Angel Reese led the SEC division in points and rebounds for two seasons.iowapublicradio

WNBA Draft 2024: Grading the Fever and every team's night - The Fever picking Caitlin Clark was a slam dunk. But multiple teams scored A grades, including the Sparks, Sky and Mystics.abc7chicago