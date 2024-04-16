Tour of the Alps 2024 | risultati e classifica seconda tappa | trionfo in solitaria di Alessandro De Marchi

Tour of the Alps 2024, risultati e classifica seconda tappa: trionfo in solitaria di Alessandro De Marchi (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Uno splendido Alessandro De Marchi si aggiudica la seconda tappa del Tour of the Alps grazie ad una grande azione in solitaria nell’ultima salita. La tappa, la più lunga della corsa con 190,7 km, con partenza da Salorno e arrivo in Tirolo a Stams, è stata animata dalla fuga di De Marchi, Patrick Gamper e Simon Pellaud, Yuma Koishi e Lukas Postlberger. Questi ultimi due sono i primi a perdere contatto, mentre Gamper, che oggi correva sulle strade di casa, ha provato ad anticipare i compagni di fuga prima della salita finale, a 33km dal traguardo, ma è stato poi ripreso e staccato dagli altri due dopo una quindicina di km. Ai -17 è arrivata la rasoiata decisiva di De Marchi, che ha lasciato sul posto anche il ...
    Alessandro De Marchi immarcescibile! A quasi 38 anni il corridore friulano si prende una grande soddisfazione al Tour of the Alps: corona il tentativo in fuga vincendo in solitaria la seconda tappa ... (oasport)

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA DEL Tour OF THE Alps 15.12 Rapporto lungo quello spinto in questo momento da De Marchi, stabilizzato intorno ai 50? il ritardo di ... (oasport)

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA DEL Tour OF THE Alps 14.59 Forcing dell’azzurro De Marchi che si riporta su Gamper. 14.58 gruppo che è andato oltre i quattro minuti, ... (oasport)

