Tour of the Alps 2024 | risultati e classifica seconda tappa | trionfo in solitaria di Alessandro De Marchi

Notizie Correlate
Alessandro De Marchi immarcescibile! A quasi 38 anni il corridore friulano si prende una grande soddisfazione al Tour of the Alps: corona il tentativo in fuga vincendo in solitaria la seconda tappa ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA DEL Tour OF THE Alps 15.12 Rapporto lungo quello spinto in questo momento da De Marchi, stabilizzato intorno ai 50? il ritardo di ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA DEL Tour OF THE Alps 14.59 Forcing dell’azzurro De Marchi che si riporta su Gamper. 14.58 gruppo che è andato oltre i quattro minuti, ... (oasport)
L'impressionante caduta del ciclista al Tour of the Alps: giù dal ponte in discesa, a tutta velocità
