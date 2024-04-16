Tour of the Alps 2024 | impresa dell’eterno De Marchi a Stans! I favoriti si guardano

Tour of the Alps 2024: impresa dell’eterno De Marchi a Stans! I favoriti si guardano (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Alessandro De Marchi immarcescibile! A quasi 38 anni il corridore friulano si prende una grande soddisfazione al Tour of the Alps: corona il tentativo in fuga vincendo in solitaria la seconda tappa a Stans, staccando i compagni di avventura Simon Pellaud e Patrick Gamper: il Rosso di Buja torna a vincere per la prima volta dopo la Tre Valli Varesine 2021, 2 anni e 194 giorni fa, è il suo settimo successo in carriera. Resta leader della classifica generale Tobias Foss. La corsa viene subito resa viva da un attacco di sei corridori a poco più di 150 km dal traguardo: si avvantaggiano nei confronti del gruppo Patrick Gamper (Bora-Hansgrohe), Atsushi Oka e Yuma Koishi (JCL Team UKYO), Simon Pellaud (Tudor), Lukas Pöstlberger (Team Austria) e Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla). I primi a staccarsi sono i ...
