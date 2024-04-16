Tour of the Alps 2024 | De Marchi | “Ci vuole fortuna e un po’ di coraggio | oggi è andata bene Vittoria speciale”

Tour of the Alps 2024, De Marchi: “Ci vuole fortuna e un po’ di coraggio, oggi è andata bene. Vittoria speciale” (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Ci sono giorni difficili da dimenticare, e questo, una volta appesa la bicicletta al chiodo, sarà uno di quelli per Alessandro De Marchi. L’eterno ciclista italiano vince la seconda tappa del Tour of the Alps 2024 tornando al successo dopo due anni. L’alfiere del Team Jayco AlUla alza le braccia al cielo sotto il traguardo di Stans dopo una giornata interamente in fuga, come da prassi in una carriera fatta sempre all’attacco. I big si guardano, il movimento del ciclismo italiano attende i giovani, ma arriva De Marchi. Un corridore che deve essere preso d’esempio da tutti i ragazzi che vogliono diventare professionisti, per mentalità, per dedizione al lavoro e per forza mentale. Il quasi trentottenne, compirà gli anni il prossimo 19 maggio, ha trionfato dopo una gestione di corsa perfetta: è andato via ...
