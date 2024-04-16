Tour of the Alps 2024 | De Marchi | “Ci vogliono fortuna ed un po’ di coraggio | oggi è andata bene Vittoria speciale”

Notizie Correlate
Ci sono giorni difficili da dimenticare, e questo, una volta appesa la bicicletta al chiodo, sarà uno di quelli per Alessandro De Marchi. L’eterno ciclista italiano vince la seconda tappa del Tour ... (oasport)
Prosegue il Tour of the Alps 2024 di ciclismo su strada: la breve corsa a tappe vede andare in scena la seconda frazione con partenza da Salorno ed arrivo a Stans dopo 190.7 km. L’epilogo arriva con ... (oasport)
Uno splendido Alessandro De Marchi si aggiudica la seconda tappa del Tour of the Alps grazie ad una grande azione in solitaria nell’ultima salita. La tappa, la più lunga della corsa con 190,7 km, ... (sportface)
L'impressionante caduta del ciclista al Tour of the Alps: giù dal ponte in discesa, a tutta velocità
