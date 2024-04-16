Time To Change | mostra fotografica e docufilm sulla sostenibilità ambientale e sociale

Time To Change: mostra fotografica e docufilm sulla sostenibilità ambientale e sociale (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Varese – Banca Generali Private porta il progetto “Time To Change” a Varese: lo fa attraverso una mostra fotografica, un docufilm e un talk che riunisce imprenditori ed esponenti del mondo associativo a confronto sui temi della sostenibilità sociale, di governance e ambientale. Il confronto avverrà mercoledì 17 aprile alle 18.30 nella Sala Montanari dell’Assessorato alla Cultura del Comune. La tavola rotonda “La sostenibilità nella finanza e nell’impresa” - a cui parteciperanno Elena Leonardi (responsabile del Servizio Banking Group Sustainability di Banca Generali), Mauro Vitiello (amministratore delegato di Copying Srl: Servizi di Gestione Documentale e presidente della Camera di Commercio di Varese), Claudia Mona (amministratore ...
