Time To Change | mostra fotografica e docufilm sulla sostenibilità ambientale e sociale
Time To Change: mostra fotografica e docufilm sulla sostenibilità ambientale e sociale (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024)
Varese – Banca Generali Private porta il progetto “Time To Change” a Varese: lo fa attraverso una mostrafotografica, un docufilm e un talk che riunisce imprenditori ed esponenti del mondo associativo a confronto sui temi della sostenibilitàsociale, di governance e ambientale.
Il confronto avverrà mercoledì 17 aprile alle 18.30 nella Sala Montanari dell'Assessorato alla Cultura del Comune. La tavola rotonda "La sostenibilità nella finanza e nell'impresa" - a cui parteciperanno Elena Leonardi (responsabile del Servizio Banking Group Sustainability di Banca Generali), Mauro Vitiello (amministratore delegato di Copying Srl: Servizi di Gestione Documentale e presidente della Camera di Commercio di Varese), Claudia Mona (amministratore
