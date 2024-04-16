The Christmas Pig | arriva il film sul libro per bambini di J K Rowling

The Christmas Pig, arriva il film sul libro per bambini di J.K. Rowling (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) The Christmas Pig, libro per bambini scritto da J.K. Rowling nel 2021, avrà un adattamento cinematografico, a cura di Bronte, la compagnia di produzione fondata da Rowling; al momento non sono noti altri dettagli, e a quanto si apprende, nessun’altra casa di produzione è attualmente coinvolta nel progetto, che si trova, è bene sottolinearlo, negli stadi iniziali di sviluppo. Pubblicato nel 2021 presso Penguin, con illustrazioni di Jito Field, The Christmas Pig narra la storia di Jack, un bambino che dopo aver perso il suo maialino di peluche a causa di un dispetto della sorellastra, si vede recapitare un sostituto a tema natalizio, il Christmas Pig del titolo. Inizialmente restio alla sua compagnia, Jack, attraverso un viaggio avventuroso nella landa dei giocattoli ...
