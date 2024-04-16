The Blair Witch Project | il reboot spinge uno degli attori originali a uno sfogo

Notizie Correlate
Il team che ha creato il successo horror del 1999, The Blair Witch Project, non era a conoscenza del nuovo progetto Blumhouse e Lionsgate annunciato al Cinemacon. I creatori dell’originale hanno ... (cinemaserietv)
Ancora una star dell'originale contro la pratica di realizzare reboot e remake Qualche giorno fa Blumhouse e Lionsgate hanno annunciato il reboot di The Blair Witch Project, uno dei primi successi ... (movieplayer)
Joshua Leonard, attore dell’originale The Blair Witch Project, ha espresso il suo disappunto per l’ennesimo reboot del film horror, scatenando una polemica sulla mancanza di comunicazione da parte ... (cinemaserietv)
The Blair Witch Project, anche lo scenografo deluso dal nuovo annuncio: "Spero contattino chi ha lavorato al primo film"
