Sonic 3 | Keanu Reeves darà voce a Shadow nel nuovo film tratto dai videogiochi

Keanu Reeves joins Sonic 3 - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic 3 - Actor Keanu Reeves is reportedly set to voice Shadow in Paramount Pictures' upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie.en.as

Keanu Reeves cast as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie - Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves has been cast as Shadow in Paramount’s upcoming live-action sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. This comes after months of fan theories as to who would be voicing the ...coveredgeekly