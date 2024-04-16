Sonic 3 | Keanu Reeves darà voce a Shadow nel nuovo film tratto dai videogiochi

Sonic Keanu

Sonic 3: Keanu Reeves darà voce a Shadow nel nuovo film tratto dai videogiochi (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Sarà l'attore Keanu Reeves a dare voce a Shadow nel capitolo 3, in arrivo a dicembre nelle sale, della storia iniziata con Sonic - Il film. Sarà Keanu Reeves a dare voce a Shadow in Sonic 3, il nuovo film ispirato ai famosi videogiochi che arriverà nei cinema americani dal 20 dicembre. Paramount Pictures non ha commentato l'indiscrezione pubblicata da Deadline, ma le fonti del sito hanno confermato il coinvolgimento della star. Gli interpreti del sequel Il cast di Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comprendeva già Ben Schwartz, voce del protagonista, James Marsden che è lo sceriffo Tom Wachowski, e Jim Carrey nella parte dello ...
