Smart Capital & VSL Club con NGE (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Smart Capital &; VSL Club cornerstone investors nella quotazione di Next  Geosolutions Smart Capital S.p.A (“Smart Capital”), holding di partecipazioni industriali con Capitale permanente specializzata in investimenti di Private Equity e di Private Investments in Public Equity e VSL Club S.p.A. (“VSL Club”), società di investimento e consulenza specializzata in operazioni di Club deal nel settore della logistica marittima, comunicano di avere sottoscritto in data 12 aprile 2024 un impegno vincolante relativo alla sottoscrizione, in qualità di cornerstone investors, di una porzione significativa dell’aumento di Capitale di Next Geosolutions Europe S.p.A. (“NGE”), ...
