Smart Capital & VSL Club con NGE

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024); VSLcornerstone investors nella quotazione di Next GeosolutionsS.p.A (“”), holding di partecipazioni industriali cone permanente specializzata in investimenti di Private Equity e di Private Investments in Public Equity e VSLS.p.A. (“VSL”), società di investimento e consulenza specializzata in operazioni dideal nel settore della logistica marittima, comunicano di avere sottoscritto in data 12 aprile 2024 un impegno vincolante relativo alla sottoscrizione, in qualità di cornerstone investors, di una porzione significativa dell’aumento die di Next Geosolutions Europe S.p.A. (“NGE”), ...

PM for building hunger-poverty free prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' - DHAKA, April 16, 2024 (BSS) - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the countrymen to work together with the government for building a non-communal, hunger-and poverty-free, developed and ...bssnews

Eindhoven’s PhotonVentures closes second fundraising round for its fund at €75M; looks to back photonic chip companies - Eindhoven-based PhotonVentures, a deep tech venture Capital firm has closed its second fundraising round of over €15M.siliconcanals

5 Great Investments That Will Make Baby Boomers Comfortable Forever - The Baby Boom Generation is currently 60 to 78 years of age, making them either deep into retirement or just on the edge of it. As such, their investment profiles have likely changed ...msn