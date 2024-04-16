Rumours | Alicia Vikander e Roy Dupuis nella prima foto del film prodotto da Ari Aster | in arrivo a Cannes 2024

Ari Aster Calls Cate Blanchett & Alicia Vikander's Cannes Comedy ‘Rumours' "Stoopid, Hilarious & Wonderful" As Official Image Revealed - EXCLUSIVE: Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster, an exec producer on upcoming Cannes comedy Rumours, has called the film “stoopid and hilarious and wonderful” as the production reveals an ...msn

Alicia Keys on pressure of success, biggest challenges as a mum and Glastonbury Rumours - EXCLUSIVE: Girl on Fire singer Alicia Keys discusses how she’s helping to empower women, the female role models who shaped her and how motherhood completely changed her priorities ...ok.co.uk

‘Rumours' First Look: Cate Blanchett Does Hillary Clinton Cosplay for Climate Crisis Summit Satire - The film is written and directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, with Bleecker Street distributing. While no release date has been announced yet, the feature is expected to be released ...msn