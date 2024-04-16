Rumours | Alicia Vikander e Roy Dupuis nella prima foto del film prodotto da Ari Aster | in arrivo a Cannes 2024

Rumours Alicia

Rumours: Alicia Vikander e Roy Dupuis nella prima foto del film prodotto da Ari Aster, in arrivo a Cannes 2024 (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Al Festival di Cannes 2024 verrà presentata la commedia Rumours, prodotto da Ari Aster, e la prima foto del progetto ritrae Alicia Vikander e Roy Dupuis. Ari Aster è stato coinvolto come produttore esecutivo di Rumours, film scritto e diretto dal canadese Guy Maddin in collaborazione con Evan e Galen Johnson, di cui online è stata svelata la prima foto ufficiale che mostra Alicia Vikander insieme a Roy Dupuis. Il progetto, dal cast davvero stellare, sarà presentato a Cannes 2024 e la storia è ambientata nel mondo della politica. Un titolo molto atteso ...
Rumours: Alicia Vikander e Roy Dupuis nella prima foto del film prodotto da Ari Aster, in arrivo a Cannes 2024

