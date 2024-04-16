Play-in Eastern Conference | Butler contro Embiid | lo spettacolo è servito

Play-in Eastern Conference: Butler contro Embiid, lo spettacolo è servito (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) A pochi giorni dalla fine della stagione regolare, giusto in tempo per ricaricare le batterie, inizia la tanto attesa post-season della stagione 2023-2024 di NBA. Prima ancora di gustare le fasi finali dei Playoff, come delizioso antipasto, per quanto riguarda la Eastern Conference, ci sarà uno splendido match tra Miami Heat e Philadelphia 76ers, per ottenere l’accesso ai Playoff con la settima posizione e quindi il primo turno contro i New York Knicks, arrivati secondi. Oltre che un match fondamentale per la seconda parte di stagione, sarà un incontro tra due pesi massimi, Joel Embiid e Jimmy Butler. Il centro americano è la punta di diamante dei 76ers, e sicuramente, dopo il premio MVP dello scorso anno, il numero 21 vorrà provare arrivare almeno ...
