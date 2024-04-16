Play-in Eastern Conference | Butler contro Embiid | lo spettacolo è servito

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) A pochi giorni dalla fine della stagione regolare, giusto in tempo per ricaricare le batterie, inizia la tanto attesa post-season della stagione 2023-2024 di NBA. Prima ancora di gustare le fasi finali deioff, come delizioso antipasto, per quanto riguarda la, ci sarà uno splendido match tra Miami Heat e Philadelphia 76ers, per ottenere l’accesso aioff con la settima posizione e quindi il primo turnoi New York Knicks, arrivati secondi. Oltre che un match fondamentale per la seconda parte di stagione, sarà un intra due pesi massimi, Joele Jimmy. Il centro americano è la punta di diamante dei 76ers, e sicuramente, dopo il premio MVP dello scorso anno, il numero 21 vorrà provare arrivare almeno ...

