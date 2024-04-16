Nba Play-In 2024 | Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors stanotte in tv | canale | orario e streaming

Nba Play-In 2024, Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors stanotte in tv: canale, orario e streaming (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Alle 04:00 della notte tra martedì 16 aprile e mercoledì 17 aprile i Sacramento Kings e i Golden State Warriors si sfideranno in occasione del Play-In della Western Conference, che vede di fronte la nona forza e la decima della stagione regolare ad Ovest. Chi vince, affronterà la perdente tra Pelicans (7) e Lakers (8) per l’accesso ai Playoff con l’ottavo posto. Chi perde, invece, chiude anzitempo la stagione. La partita sarà trasmessa in esclusiva in tv in Italia su Sky Sport NBA, ma sarà possibile seguirla anche in streaming su NOW (con il pass Sport) e Sky GO. Su Sky sono previste anche delle repliche nella giornata di mercoledì 17 aprile con il commento di Francesco Bonfardeci e Mauro Bevacqua. Entrambe le squadre arrivano a questo confronto con lo ...
