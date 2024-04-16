Notizie Correlate
Chase Elliott torna a vincere nella NASCAR Cup Series. L’ex campione della serie, beniamino del pubblico, ritrova il successo al Texas Motor Speedway, il #9 di Hendrick Motorsports e Chevrolet non ... (oasport)
Nuovo appuntamento questo fine settimana con la NASCAR Cup Series dal Texas Motor Speedway. Cambia la collocazione temporale dell’appuntamento di Fort Worth, presente fino al 2023 nell’ultima parte ... (oasport)
William Byron ha vinto la gara di Martinsville della NASCAR Cup Series 2024. Il #24 svetta davanti a Kyle Larson #5 e Chase Elliott #9 ottenendo la 13ma affermazione in carriera, Hendrick ... (oasport)
NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega torna protagonista. Chi sopraviverà?
What it’s like inside the NASCAR hauler: ‘You are better off just keeping your mouth shut’ - Over the years, drivers have developed universal truths for how to behave inside the NASCAR hauler. The primary tenet: It’s best to suppress anger. Of course, some choose otherwise. And in these ...theathletic
Tony Stewart's $23 million Indiana ranch back on market: 'A true playground for adults' - A bowling alley, golf simulator, 9-acre lake stocked with trophy bass, sprawling forests filled with turkey, 300 deer and elk.indystar
Texas win moves Chase Elliott one victory away from a record in NASCAR’s modern era - Chase Elliott’s victory this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway moves him one win closer to a record in NASCAR’s modern era (since 1972). Elliott’s last 13 Cup wins have all come at different tracks ...nbcsports