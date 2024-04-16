MoodUP | con i Led il frigo cambia colore

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Tecnologie all’avanguardia, materiali innovativi, collaborazioni con chef e designer e sostenibilità trasversale a tutte le novità esposte, sono i temi portanti della manifestazione biennale ’Eurocucina’. Tra le proposte al passo con i tempi delle aziende c’è ilriferodi LG, caratterizzato da porte Led cheno, consentendo di scegliere tra un’ampia gamma di colori per le porte e riprodurre musica attraverso l’altoparlante integrato. Lo stand LG offrirà diverse experience in linea con il concetto di ’Life’s Good’ come il DJ Cooking Show tenuto da Dj Donpasta, una masterclass per la cottura in forno zero-waste e le sessioni di Wine Tasting tenute dal sommelier Emanuele Trono.

