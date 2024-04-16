Monarch | Kurt Russell ricorda | Appena ho visto mio figlio recitare ho dovuto alzare il livello

Monarch Kurt

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Monarch, Kurt Russell ricorda: "Appena ho visto mio figlio recitare ho dovuto alzare il livello" (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Nella serie Apple TV+ Kurt Russell e il figlio Wyatt hanno interpretato lo stesso personaggio ma in epoche diverse Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ha visto la coppia padre/figlio Kurt e Wyatt Russell interpretare lo stesso personaggio, e a quanto pare il padre ha sentito il bisogno di alzare il livello della propria recitazione proprio dopo aver visto il figlio in azione! La serie Apple TV+ ha introdotto i due Russell nei panni di Lee Shaw, un colonnello dell'esercito americano coinvolto nelle prime indagini su Godzilla e altri Titani. È stato un colpo di scena divertente, in quanto i fan hanno potuto vedere il padre e il figlio interpretare lo stesso ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Monarch, Kurt Russell ricorda: "Appena ho visto mio figlio recitare ho dovuto alzare il livello"

Monarch: Kurt Russell Admits He Had to Up His Game Acting Against His Son - Monarch: Legacy of Monsters featured the father and son duo of Kurt and Wyatt Russell playing the same character, and it turns out Kurt Russell felt like he needed to up his own a ...comicbook

Monarch's Season 2 Setup Means It Can Easily Continue The Other Monsterverse Spinoff's Story - Monarch season 2's setup means the Apple TV+ series can easily continue the other Monsterverse spinoff's story, adding to the overall universe.msn

Kurt Russell Says Son Wyatt’s Acting On ‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Forced Him To Bring His Own A-Game – Contenders TV - While playing the same character at different ages as his real-life son Wyatt Russell in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Kurt Russell admitted after watching Wyatt at work that he realized just how good ...deadline

Video di Tendenza
Video Monarch Kurt
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.