Microsoft Invests $1 5 Billion in Abu Dhabi' s G42 to Accelerate AI Development and Global Expansion

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) ABU, UAE and DALLAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology holding company, andtoday announced a $1.5strategic investment byin G42. The investment will strengthen the two companies' collaboration on bringing the latestAI technologies and skilling initiatives to the UAE and other countries around the world. As part of this expanded partnership Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of, will join the G42 Board of Directors. This expanded collaboration will empower organizations of all sizes in new markets to harness the benefits of AI and the cloud while ensuring they are adopting AI that adheres to world-leading standards in safety and security. Building on the two ...

