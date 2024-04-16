Match MMA con finale leggendario | l’arbitro chiede di diffondere il suo audio | “Mai fatto in 20 anni”

Notizie Correlate
Durante l’ultimo episodio di Collision, andato in onda nella notte, è stato confermato un Cambio di programma nell’AEW Tag-Team Titles Match per i titoli vacanti da Revolution: Young Bucks vs ... (zonawrestling)
A caccia di punti fondamentali per centrare i rispettivi obiettivi stagionali tenendo d’occhio, sempre più, il tempo stretto che ci separa dalla fine di questa regular season. Queste ultime quattro ... (metropolitanmagazine)
La PRIMAVERA dello Spezia ALLEnata da mister Beppe Vecchio sfiderà, questa mattina, al centro sportivo ‘Ferdeghini’, il Cosenza. Il via ALLE ore 11 con direzione arbitrale affidata a Domenico ... (sport.quotidiano)
Boxe: sei incontri professionistici all’Allianz Cloud di Milano
Mark Zuckerberg confirms plans to fight in UFC 'once his knee is fully healed' - The CEO of Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed his plans to fight in UFC/MMA 'once his knee is fully healed'.khelnow
Jake Paul's MMA debut DELAYED and is unlikely to take place this year - Jake Paul 's upcoming fight with Mike Tyson is set to delay his long-awaited MMA debut, initially slated for this year.msn
Alex Pereira no Match for ‘Drake Curse’ as KO nets artist more than $500K - The total profit Drake netted on Pereira was $519,750. Drake posted the ticket on his Instagram page, which has 146 million followers, and the bet won around 2 a.m. ET, when Pereira landed a wild left ...nypost