Match MMA con finale leggendario | l'arbitro chiede di diffondere il suo audio | "Mai fatto in 20 anni"

Match MMA

Match MMA con finale leggendario, l’arbitro chiede di diffondere il suo audio: “Mai fatto in 20 anni” (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Il combattimento andato in scena a UFC 300 tra Max Holloway e Justin Gaethje, col KO di quest'ultimo arrivato all'ultimo secondo dell'ultimo round, entra di diritto nella storia delle MMA. L'arbitro dell'incontro, il veterano di mille battaglie Marc Goddard, ha chiesto alla UFC di diffondere l'audio del suo microfono.
