Lovers via

Lovers FF: al via il più antico festival sui temi LGBTQI+ d'Europa (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) 6 giorni, 53 film in programma, 4 anteprime mondiali, 6 internazionali, 3 europee e 28 italiane; Maria Grazia Cucinotta madrina della serata di apertura alla Mole Antonelliana. Al via oggi e fino al 21 aprile a Torino la 39° edizione del Lovers Film festival, il più antico festival italiano sui temi LGBTQI+ (lesbici, gay, bisessuali, trans, queer e intersessuali) diretto da Vladimir Luxuria e fondato da Giovanni Minerba e Ottavio Mai. 53 film in programma, 4 anteprime mondiali, 6 internazionali, 3 europee e 28 italiane (cfr. programma allegato). Sarà in cartellone sabato 20 alle 18, l'unica proiezione italiana del documentario di Carlos López Estrada e Zac Manuel Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero (Usa, 2023, 95 min.) sulla vita del celebre rapper afroamericano originario di Atlanta. "Siamo …
    TORINO – A Torino, dal 16 al 21 aprile – presso il Cinema Massimo, la multisala del Museo Nazionale del Cinema – va in scena la 39° edizione del Lovers Film Festival, il più antico festival italiano ... (webmagazine24)

Al via oggi e fino al 21 aprile a Torino la 39° edizione del Lovers Film Festival, il più antico festival italiano sui temi LGBTQI+ (lesbici, gay, bisessuali, trans, queer e intersessuali) diretto da

