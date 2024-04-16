LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | tutto pronto per la partenza della seconda frazione

(Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALA CLASSIFICA DELOF THE10.32 A breve si parte! 10.30 Buongiorno amiche e amici appassionati di ciclismo. Siamo pronti a descrivervi anchequello che succederà durante ilof the, in particolare nella. Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alladelof the, breve corsa a tappe che si svolge all’interno del nostro Paese e delle vicine Austria e Svizzera, in questa settimana che porta ulteriormente vicini allo start del Giro d’Italia. Si va da Salorno a ...

