LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | inizia l'ultima salita | il gruppo molla Si giocano la vittoria Gamper | Pellaud e De Marchi

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: inizia l’ultima salita, il gruppo molla. Si giocano la vittoria Gamper, Pellaud e De Marchi (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA DEL Tour OF THE Alps 14.59 Forcing dell’azzurro De Marchi che si riporta su Gamper. 14.58 gruppo che è andato oltre i quattro minuti, ricordiamo che i tre al comando hanno tutti 8’48” di ritardo dal norvegese Foss. 14.56 Mentre la testa della corsa ha iniziato il Gnadenwald, il gruppo hanno decisamente mollato la presa. A questo punto la vittoria se la gioca Gamper con Pellaud e De Marchi, che hanno rosicchiato parecchio all’austriaco e lo tengono a vista. L’INEOS non aveva nessun interesse ad andare a chiudere sulla fuga, e nessun’altra squadra si è messa in testa al plotone a tirare. 14.54 ...
