LIVE – Arnaldi-Baez 5-7 6-6 | secondo turno Atp Barcellona 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

Fonte : sportface
LIVE – Arnaldi-Baez 5-7 6-6, secondo turno Atp Barcellona 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di martedì 16 aprile 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Arnaldi-Baez, incontro valevole per il secondo turno dell’ATP 500 di Barcellona 2024 (terra rossa). Il sanremese ha giocato soltanto un’ora nel suo debutto. Il francese Arthur Cazaux, infatti, si è ritirato nelle battute finali del primo set per via di una brutta storta alla caviglia. Ora sulla sua strada c’è il piccolo argentino, ottava forza del tabellone e beneficiario di un bye all’esordio. Il numero diciannove del mondo è un autentico specialista della superficie e quest’anno è stato capace di aggiudicarsi il titolo sia a Rio de Janeiro sia a Santiago. Tra i due tennisti si tratta del primo scontro diretto della carriera, con Arnaldi che partirà sfavorito secondo le quote dei ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Notizie Correlate

  • LIVE Arnaldi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI SONEGO-FONSECA LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-NADAL DALLE 16.00 40-30 Eccoci, Doppio fallo (7°). 40-15 E’ di Baez stavolta la risposta di ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Arnaldi

    Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Arnaldi-Baez, incontro valevole per il secondo turno dell’ATP 500 di Barcellona 2024 (terra rossa). Il sanremese ha giocato soltanto un’ora nel suo debutto. Il ... (sportface)

  • LIVE Arnaldi

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI SONEGO-FONSECA LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-NADAL DALLE 16.00 15-0 Mamma mia, si spegne in rete il dritto di Arnaldi. Linguaggio del corpo ... (oasport)

LIVE Arnaldi-Baez, ATP Barcellona 2024 in DIRETTA: l'azzurro prova a sovvertire il pronostico

LIVE Arnaldi-Baez 5-7, 4-4, ATP Barcellona 2024 in DIRETTA: secondo ‘auto’ contro-break del ligure nel 2° set - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI SONEGO-FONSECA LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-NADAL DALLE 16.00 30-0 Servizio e dritto! La prima di servizio è giunta in aiuto!! 15-0 Servizio ...oasport

LIVEArnaldi-Baez 5-6, secondo turno Atp Barcellona 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA - Il LIVE e la diretta testuale di Arnaldi-Baez, incontro valevole per il secondo turno del torneo ATP 500 di Barcellona 2024.sportface

‘Oh my god’: Arthur Cazaux shows off extent of horror ankle injury - A French tennis star has left fans shocked after showing off the nightmare extent of an injury he suffered that forced him to retire. Arthur Cazaux has shown off the horror injury he picked up at the ...news.au

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Arnaldi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.